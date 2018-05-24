FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Gazprom "satisfied" by EU decision to settle antitrust case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom welcomed the European Union’s decision settle its seven-year-long investigation of the firm without fines on Thursday.

“We are satisfied with the commitments decision announced,” Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev said in a statement. “Today’s decision is the most reasonable outcome for the well-functioning of the entire European gas market.”

He said Gazprom is commitment to comply with them in future.

EU antitrust regulators ended a seven-year-long investigation into Gazprom on Thursday after the Russian gas giant agreed to reforms aimed at bringing down gas prices and allowing rivals a foothold in eastern Europe.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar

