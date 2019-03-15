Financials
March 15, 2019 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Intesa denies contacts over possible Nord Stream 2 investment

1 Min Read

MILANO, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo denied on Friday a press report that it was in contact with Russia’s Gazprom about a possible investment in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

“With reference to news circulated today, Intesa Sanpaolo states that the group has not had any contact regarding a hypothetical loan relating to the Nord Stream 2 project”, a bank spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the head of Intesa’s Russian business, Antonio Fallico, as saying that Intesa was discussing with Gazprom the possibility of investing in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below