Italy's Intesa denies contacts over possible Nord Stream 2 investment

MILANO, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo denied on Friday a press report that it was in contact with Russia’s Gazprom about a possible investment in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

“With reference to news circulated today, Intesa Sanpaolo states that the group has not had any contact regarding a hypothetical loan relating to the Nord Stream 2 project”, a bank spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the head of Intesa’s Russian business, Antonio Fallico, as saying that Intesa was discussing with Gazprom the possibility of investing in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.