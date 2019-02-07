Company News
February 7, 2019 / 2:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France expects to support revised Nord Stream 2 directive

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France expects to support a revised directive on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, said the country’s foreign ministry on Thursday, adding it was working with partners including Germany on possible changes to a text on the matter.

Germany has been pressuring other European capitals to block an EU proposal to regulate Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline ahead of a key meeting on Friday, diplomatic sources have said. (Reporting by John Irish and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
