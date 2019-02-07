UPDATE 1-France expects to support revised Nord Stream 2 directive

(Adds quotes)

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France expects to support a revised directive on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, said the country’s foreign ministry on Thursday, adding it was working with partners including Germany on possible changes to a text on the matter.

Germany has been pressuring other European capitals to block an EU proposal to regulate Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline ahead of a key meeting on Friday, diplomatic sources have said.

“The aim of the revision of the gas directive is to apply the rules of the third energy package to all pipelines with third countries entering Europe. The revised directive would apply to the Nord Stream 2 project,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

"France intends to support the adoption of such a directive. Work is continuing with our partners, in particular with Germany, on possible changes to the text," she added.