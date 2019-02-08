Berlin: Germany and France in constant contact on Nord Stream

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Germany and France are in constant contact on Russia’s Nord Stream 2, a German government spokesman said on Friday after France said it would back an EU proposal to regulate the gas pipeline.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on France’s plans ahead of an EU vote on the issue.

The EU bloc is divided in its support for the project. Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries view the 1,225 km (760 mile) pipeline as holding the EU hostage to Moscow, while those in northern Europe, especially Germany, prioritise the economic benefits.