MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa banking group is discussing with Russian gas producer Gazprom the possibility of investing in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, RIA news agency cited the head of Intesa’s Russian business, Antonio Fallico, as saying on Friday.

Intesa hopes the United States will not impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, RIA cited Fallico as saying. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)