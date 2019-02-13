CORRECTED-Germany welcomes EU gas compromise on Nord Stream 2 regulation

(Corrects to emphasise that the government spokeswoman referred to a compromise reached by the EU commission, parliament and members states, not only the member states.)

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s government welcomes the compromise the European Union has reached on a gas directive setting the legal framework for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the economy ministry added it was a “substantial aspect” that the gas supplier and the operator of the pipeline must not be identical.

Representatives of the European Commission, the European Parliament and of the 28 member states on Wednesday reached a provisional deal on new rules governing import gas pipelines which should lead to a new law in the coming months. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)