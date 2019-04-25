EU says new energy rules apply to Nord Stream 2

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Union executive on Thursday said its stance on Nord Stream 2 is law and will not change, despite receiving letter from the gas pipeline firm disputing new rules and asking for an exemption.

“All the letters to the Commission president will be replied in due time,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

“We have the legislation in place so you should not expect any change in our position with regards to Nord Stream especially as it has been approved by all member states.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Francesco Guarascio)