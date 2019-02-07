Uniper says EU decision on Nord Stream 2 won't affect pipeline construction

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Uniper said on Thursday it will stick to its contractual obligations concerning Russian gas export pipeline Nord Stream 2, adding that the outcome of an upcoming EU meeting would not affect the construction of the pipeline.

“I firmly assume that the Nord Stream 2 project will be realised”, a spokesman of the energy group said.

The European Union executive wants to extend its internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines to have a say over the new gas link under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. In its current form, the project, fully owned by Russian state energy firm Gazprom, would not be compliant.