EU's Juncker see no EU unity for talks with Russia on Nord Stream 2
October 19, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 2 days ago

EU's Juncker see no EU unity for talks with Russia on Nord Stream 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he saw no unanimity among member states to give the EU executive a mandate to hold talks with Russia over its plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany.

After nations who oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline raised the issue at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Juncker said the Commission was nevertheless pressing forward with its proposal to negotiate with Russia over the concerns.

“We don’t have unanimity among the member states with regard to giving the Commission a mandate to discuss the matter with Russia,” Juncker told journalists. “But the Commission still thinks it would be useful that it be tasked with a mandate for negotiations with Russia.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
