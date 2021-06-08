EU to launch legal proceeding against Germany in ECB ruling - source

June 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission is expected to start an infringement procedure against Germany on Wednesday, after the country’s highest court was rebuked for a judgement seen as questioning the superiority of the EU’s top court, a source said on Tuesday.

A ruling by Germany’s constitutional court in May 2020 has triggered concerns over its compatibility with European Union law, a European Commission source told Reuters.

“The judgement presents a dangerous precedence for EU law, both with respect to the practice of the German constitutional court as with respect to the highest and constitutional courts of other member countries,” the source said.