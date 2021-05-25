EU okays 2.1 bln euro German scheme for 4G/LTE, 5G networks

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU competition enforcers approved on Tuesday a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.6 billion) German scheme to roll out fast-speed 4G/LTE and 5G networks in areas currently with only a 2G network. The scheme, which will be implemented by a new state-owned company, will give out grants to companies that build and operate the passive infrastructure for voice and mobile data services such as masts, ducts and dark fibre.

Mobile network operators, specialised construction companies and fibre optic companies are expected to benefit from the scheme.

“The scheme has an incentive effect to further develop the deployment and operation of passive mobile infrastructure for the provision of high-performance mobile services in the target areas in a manner that promotes connectivity,” the European Commission said in a statement.