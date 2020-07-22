RPT-German environment ministry rejects car toll plans from transport ministry

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s environment ministry on Wednesday rejected proposals drawn up by the transport minister which aim to clear the way for a motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe, saying a system of CO2 pricing was preferable.

“It is not sensible,” said a spokesman for the environment ministry when asked about the proposals for cars which Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer had hoped to get agreed by all German ministries.