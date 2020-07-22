RPT-German environment ministry rejects car toll plans from transport ministry

(Repeats with no changes to text)
BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s environment ministry on Wednesday rejected proposals drawn up by the transport minister which aim to clear the way for a motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe, saying a system of CO2 pricing was preferable.
“It is not sensible,” said a spokesman for the environment ministry when asked about the proposals for cars which Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer had hoped to get agreed by all German ministries.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin