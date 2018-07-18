EU to hit Google with 4.3 bln euro fine in Android case - source

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will on Wednesday levy a 4.3-billion-euro ($5 billion) on Google for using its dominant Android mobile operating system to block rivals, a person familiar with the matter said.

The penalty from the European Commission is the highest ever imposed on a company for breaching EU rules and comes just over a year after the EU enforcer handed down a 2.4 billion euro fine to Google for favouring its shopping service over rivals.