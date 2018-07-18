FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:34 PM / in an hour

EU's fine on Google is "excellent decision" - French government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - The French government said on Wednesday that it welcomed the record 4.34 billion euros ($5 billion) fine imposed on Google by European Union regulators, with a government spokesman describing it as an “excellent decision”.

“No-one is above the laws that have been laid down in common for all, not Google, nor any other entity,” said government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, who was addressing reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU regulators hit Google with the record fine for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

Google said it would appeal against the fine.

$1 = 0.8612 euros Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

