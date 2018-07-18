EU's fine on Google is "excellent decision" - French government

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - The French government said on Wednesday that it welcomed the record 4.34 billion euros ($5 billion) fine imposed on Google by European Union regulators, with a government spokesman describing it as an “excellent decision”.

“No-one is above the laws that have been laid down in common for all, not Google, nor any other entity,” said government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, who was addressing reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU regulators hit Google with the record fine for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

Google said it would appeal against the fine.