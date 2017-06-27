FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
EU antitrust chief to speak at 1000 GMT on competition case
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 8:41 AM / in 2 months

EU antitrust chief to speak at 1000 GMT on competition case

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (10 GMT), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.

EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.