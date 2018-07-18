FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

After record Google fine, Vestager says she likes the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she “very much liked the U.S.” following a record-setting 4.34 billion euros ($5 billion) fine for Google for using its Android mobile operating system the thwart rivals.

“I very much like the U.S.,” Vestager told a news conference in Brussels.

“But the fact is that this has nothing to do with how I feel. Nothing whatsoever. Just as enforcing competition law, we do it in the world, but we do not do it in political context,” she added.

Vestager added she would continue to enforce competition law, no matter the political context. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

