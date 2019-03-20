Regulatory News - Americas
March 20, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

EU's Vestager says Google rivals more visible after changes

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager gave a cautious welcome on Wednesday to Google’s attempts to boost rivals and offer Android users a choice of browser and search apps in order to comply with her orders in two separate cases.

“We see positive developments both in the shopping and Android case,” Vestager told a news conference after handing a 1.49 billion euro ($1.69 billion) to Google for blocking rival online advertisers.

In a sign that Google’s regulatory troubles may not be over, Vestager said she was still looking into its actions in search market for jobs and local search following complaints. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below