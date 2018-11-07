EU's Vestager says probe into Google AdSense case nearing end

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A third EU antitrust case against Alphabet unit Google involving the U.S. tech giant’s AdSense advertising service is coming to an end, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday, suggesting the company may soon be hit with yet another hefty fine.

“We are approaching the end of that investigation,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

The European Commission in 2016 accused Google of preventing third parties using its AdSense product from displaying search advertisements from Google’s competitors. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)