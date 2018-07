BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday, where she is expected to announce a record fine against Google for using its Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

The Commission said Vestager would speak on an antitrust case but did not provide details. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek;)