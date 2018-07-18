TIMELINE-Google's antitrust cases in Europe

BRUSSELS, July 18 - Alphabet unit Google was hit with a record-breaking 4.34 billion euro ($5.04 billion) fine on Wednesday, topping the 2.4 billion euros it was ordered to pay in another case last year.

EU antitrust regulators accused it of abusing the dominance of its Android smartphone operating system by blocking rivals.

Below is a timeline of Google’s antitrust cases in Europe:

18 July 2018 - EU antitrust regulators hand down a 4.34 billion euro fine to Google after a three-year long investigation.

27 June 2017 - EU fines Google 2.4 billion euros for thwarting rivals of shopping comparison websites.

14 July 2016 - EU sets out another charge against Google’s shopping service. It also accuses the company of preventing third parties using its Adsense product from displaying search advertisements from Google’s competitors - a third case against the company.

20 April 2016 - EU sends a charge sheet to Google outlining the company’s anti-competitive practices with regard to Android smartphone makers and apps makers.

15 April 2015 - EU opens investigation into Google’s Android smartphone operating system.

15 April 2015 - EU charges Google with blocking competitors of its shopping service.

Sept 2014 - Almunia says he will not be able to wrap up the Google case before his mandate ends in October.

May 2014 - Joaquin Almunia, European Competition Commissioner at that time, says feedback from complainants will be crucial to determining whether he accepts Google’s concessions.

5 Feb 2014 - Google improves its concessions related to online search.

2013 - Lobbying group FairSearch files a complaint about Google’s Android business practices to the European Commission.

25 April 2013 - EU seeks feedback from rivals and users to Google’s concessions.

3 April 2013 - Google offers concessions related to online search and its AdSense advertising network to address EU competition concerns, without admitting wrongdoing.

30 Nov 2010 - European Commission opens investigation into allegations that Google has abused its dominant position in online searches following 18 complaints.

3 Nov 2009 - British price comparison site Foundem complains about Google’s online search to the European Commission.