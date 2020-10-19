UPDATE 1-EU weekly grain export/import data delayed by technical hitch

(Adds previous technical problem)

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union’s weekly export and import data for cereal and oilseed products will not be published on Monday due to a technical problem, an official at the European Commission said.

The figures are usually published at around 4 pm CET (1400 GMT) on Mondays.

The data release was also delayed two weeks ago because of a technical issue, with a rescheduled publication carried out last Monday.

However, last week’s data, which was due to cover the period up to Oct. 11, only included figures until Oct. 8 due to the problem, the Commission added.

The EU’s executive has not provided further details on the issue. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)