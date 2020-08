PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The European Union has re-introduced an import duty for maize (corn), setting a levy of 5.48 euros ($6.42) per tonne, the bloc announced in its official journal on Wednesday.

The tariff, effective as of Wednesday, will also apply to rye and sorghum imports. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)