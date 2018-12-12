Energy
December 12, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

EU clears extension of Athens airport concession

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The EU executive has authoritised Greece to extend a concession granted to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) by 20 years for 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion), it said on Wednesday.

“The (European) Commission has found that the 1.1 billion-euro fee that will be paid by AIA for the 20 year extension of the Athens airport concession corresponds to a market price,” Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Greece’s privatisation agency said earlier this year that it had accepted the offer by private shareholders in AIA to extend their concession for operating the country’s largest airport until 2046. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.