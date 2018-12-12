EU clears extension of Athens airport concession

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The EU executive has authoritised Greece to extend a concession granted to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) by 20 years for 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion), it said on Wednesday.

“The (European) Commission has found that the 1.1 billion-euro fee that will be paid by AIA for the 20 year extension of the Athens airport concession corresponds to a market price,” Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Greece’s privatisation agency said earlier this year that it had accepted the offer by private shareholders in AIA to extend their concession for operating the country’s largest airport until 2046. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Editing by Phil Blenkinsop)