UPDATE 1-EU clears extension of Athens airport concession

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday agreed to an extension of a concession to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) by 20 years for a fee of 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

The deal is an important part of a Greek privatisation scheme under a post-bailout agreement between Athens and its international lenders.

“The (European) Commission has found that the 1.1 billion-euro fee that will be paid by AIA for the 20 year extension of the Athens airport concession corresponds to a market price,” Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission said in its statement on Wednesday that an initial 484 million euro value for extending the concession was based on “financial and business parameters that were not in line with market conditions.”

The Commission, Athens and the airport operator were involved in lengthy negotiations for a higher fee, based on improving Greek economic conditions which changed the parameters.

Greece’s privatisation agency said earlier this year that it had accepted an offer by private shareholders in the airport to extend their concession for operating it until 2046.

Greece holds a 55 percent stake in the airport. The rest is held by German-based airport manager AviAlliance and Greek group Copelouzos.

The country has raised 5.5 billion euros from state asset sales under three international bailouts since 2010. It aims to collect a total of about 2 billion euros from the programme this year, including proceeds from the AIA extension.

Athens will now need to secure Greek lawmakers’ approval before it wraps up the transaction.