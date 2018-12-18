Bonds News
EU clears electricity surcharge discounts in Greece

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved discounts granted to energy-intensive companies on a surcharge used to support renewable electricity production in Greece.

Greece imposes a surcharge on electricity consumers based on consumption to support both renewable electricity and high-efficiency cogeneration.

EU state aid rules authorise reductions up to a certain level of contributions levied on energy-intensive company exposed to international trade and used to fund renewable energy support schemes. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

