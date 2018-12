BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined U.S clothing company Guess 40 million euros ($45.3 million) on Monday for illegally blocking cross-border sales in Europe, as one of several companies targeted since a wide-ranging inquiry into e-commerce sales.

The investigation into Guess kicked off in June 2017. The European Commission said the retailer cooperated by providing key evidence and received a 50 percent cut in the fine.