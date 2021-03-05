Hungary PM says his party has separated from European People's Party, seeks new directions

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party and the European People’s Party have “practically separated” and Fidesz is in talks with various political forces as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday.

On Wednesday, Orban’s Fidesz left the largest centre-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban’s democratic record. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)