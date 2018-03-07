FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

EU Commission says 11 EU states face economic imbalances

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday that 11 European Union states were experiencing economic imbalances that should be addressed, and among them Italy, Cyprus and Croatia had “excessive” imbalances.

Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden are the other eight states that need to address economic shortcomings, according to a report released on Wednesday by the EU executive as part of the monitoring process of EU countries’ economies.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

