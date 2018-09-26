Infineon wins court fight against EU cartel fine

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Infineon Technologies on Wednesday won its fight against an 82.2 million euro ($96.74 million) European Union cartel fine after Europe’s highest court told a lower tribunal to review the size of its penalty.

Infineon, which received the biggest sanction, Philips and Samsung Electronics, were hit with a total fine of 138 million euros in 2014 for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.