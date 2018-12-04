EU waiting for "credible" commitments from Italy on budget - Moscovici

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union commissioner for economic affairs said on Tuesday the EU executive was waiting for concrete and “credible” moves from Italy to revise its draft 2019 budget that is now in breach of EU rules.

Pierre Moscovici said talks with Rome were now proceeding at an intense pace, but stressed that the Commission was “waiting for more details”. “We need commitments that have to be credible,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)