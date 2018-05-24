FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU executive says will assess new Italian government "on actions, not words"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission will assess the new Italian government, now being formed by Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte, on the basis of its actions rather than words, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Thursday.

“We assess governments based on their actions, not on their words,” Schinas told a regular daily news briefing.

Euro zone governments and financial markets have been alarmed at the impending arrival of a new coalition in Rome under Conte comprising two eurosceptic, anti-establishment parties, who won votes in a March election by calling for an easing of euro zone budget discipline and public debt rules. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

