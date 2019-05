BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission sent on Wednesday a letter to the Italian government asking for explanations about the deterioration of Italy’s public finances, an EU official told Reuters.

The letter is a procedural step that could pave the way for the launching of disciplinary steps against Rome next week by the EU executive. The Italian government must reply to the letter by Friday. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; writing by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)