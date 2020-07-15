Bonds News
July 15, 2020 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy PM Conte says crucial EU leaders decide by July on COVID-19 recovery plan

1 Min Read

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday it was “crucial” that EU leaders reach an agreement on a recovery package for the bloc’s coronavirus-battered economy by the end of July.

“We believe it is crucial that a decision is taken by July and is not weakened by a lesser compromise,” Conte told parliament ahead of a EU summit scheduled in Brussels on July 17-18.

EU leaders are still debating on the structure of a proposed recovery fund, including whether it will be based on loans or outright grants. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

