France says its new EU commissioner will help "make Europe truly sovereign"

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The French presidency on Tuesday welcomed the nomination of Sylvie Goulard as the European Commission’s new internal market commissionner, saying she will play a crucial role in the executive’s strategy to “make Europe truly sovereign.”

Goulard, 54, a former European lawmaker, will have a leading role in industrial policy and promoting a digital single market, the European Commission said earlier.

The French national will also be in charge of a new Defense Industry and Space department. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)

