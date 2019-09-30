Hungary to propose diplomat Oliver Varhelyi as new commissioner - EU official

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hungary is to propose diplomat Oliver Varhelyi as its commissioner for next five years after the European Parliament blocked the first candidate chosen by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU official said.

Varhelyi would replace Hungary’s former justice minister Laszlo Trocsanyi who was rejected earlier on Monday by the legal affairs committee of the EU parliament because of conflicts of interest.

Trocsanyi was selected by Commission president-designate Ursula von der Leyen as commissioner for enlargement. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Francesco Guarascio)