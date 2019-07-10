EU Commission nominee hopes Britain would stay, open to Balkans

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The nominee for the European Union’s next chief executive said on Wednesday she hoped Britain would not quit the bloc and also urged EU governments to keep open a membership path for the Western Balkans.

“I still hope you will remain,” Ursula von der Leyen, who hopes to be confirmed as president of the European Commission, told a hearing in the European Parliament ahead of a vote on her nomination next week.

But she also said: “The UK must sort its side of things on Brexit,” in reference to what EU governments say is a lack of clarity from London on what kind of future relationship it wants with the EU. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)