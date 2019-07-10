RPT-Von der Leyen promises EU lawmakers focus on rule of law, competitiveness, climate

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Ursula von der Leyen made her pitch to European lawmakers on Wednesday to be the next head of the EU executive, promising them to focus on promoting the rule of law, competitiveness, digitalisation and fight against climate change.

“The EU is based on principles,” the German conservative politician told a meeting with liberal lawmakers Renew Europe in her first public policy comments since the bloc’s national leaders nominated her last week to head the European Commission.

“This is the foundation - respect for the rule of law,” she said, according to an official translation. “The EU is competitiveness.” She added she wholeheartedly supported the EU going carbon neutral by 2050. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Peter Graff)