EU okays 36 mln euro Polish aid for LG Chem electric car battery plant

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday a Polish plan to grant 36 million euros ($41.1 million) to South Korean company LG Chem’s electric vehicles batteries plant, saying that the project would boost regional development.

The 325-million-euro project is expected to supply batteries for more than 80,000 electric cars per year in Europe and create more than 700 jobs. The European Commission said the project complies with the bloc’s state aid rules. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)