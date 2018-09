EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 20)

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Canadian institutional investor British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) to acquire joint control of Canadian forest product company Island Timberlands (approved Sept. 18)

NEW LISTINGS

— U.S. travel and restaurent reservation and related services company Booking Holdings Inc to buy Australian hotel metasearch site HotelsCombined (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 19

— French carmaker PGA Motors and Fiber to acquire joint control of auto dealer and car parts distributor Bernard Participations (notified July 31/deadline extended to Sept. 19 from Sept. 5 after the French competition authority asked to take over the case)

SEPT 21

— Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to acquire some of Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto’s aluminium production assets (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21)

SEPT 25

— German alphalt maker Deutsche Asphalt, which is a subsidiary of Austrian construction company Strabag, and German road construction company Bunte to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 21/deadline Sept. 25/simplified)

SEPT 27

— U.S. planemaker Boeing and French aerospace company Safran to set up a joint venture to make and service aircraft auxiliary power units (notified Aug. 23/deadline Sept. 27)

SEPT 28

— Private equity firm KKR and French telecoms provider Altice to acquire joint control of Altice’s French subsidiary SFR Filiale (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28/simplified)

OCT 1

— Private equity firm EQT Fund Management to acquire Luxembourg specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor Azelis (notified Aug. 27/deadline Oct. 1/simplified)

OCT 3

— U.S. plane maker Boeing to acquire aerospace parts company KLX (notified Aug. 29/deadline Oct. 3)

— Goldman Sachs and Japanese financial services group Orix Corp to acquire shares in Japanese pharmaceutical company ILS Inc

OCT 4

— Private equity fund Lone Star to acquire French company Imerys’ roof tiles business (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)

— German project group Steag and German engineering company Siemens take joint control of a power plan in Herne, western Germany (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4)

— Germany’s Vossloh and Austria’s Rhomberg Sersa Rail Holding to set up a railway technology joint venture (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)

OCT 5

— Boeing and automotive seat maker Adient to form a joint venture to make airline seats (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

— Japanese beverages and pharmaceutical group Kirin Holdings and Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control of nutritional supplements company Thorne Holding Corp (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

OCT 8

— Swedish mobile operato Tele2 to acquire Swedish cable TV company Com Hem (notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct. 8)

— Chinese conglomerate CITIC Group to require a majority stake in Czech holding group European Bridge Travel, which controls travel services companies (notified Sept. 3/deadline Oct. 8/simplified)

OCT 9

— Alphabet’s Verily and ResMed to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

— Canadian auto parts maker Magna to acquire Italian lighting products maker Olsa (notified Sept. 4/deadline Oct. 9/simplified)

OCT 10

— U.S. investment firm KKR to acquire joint control over Singapore property website Property Guru (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10/simplified)

OCT 11

— Private investment firm SK Capital Partners to acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Schenectady International (notified Sept. 6/deadline Oct. 11)

OCT 12

— Business process services company Synnex Corp to acquire call center operator Convergys Corp (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

— Buy-out firm Cinven to acquire sole control of Italian insurer Generali Lebensversicherung (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

— German gaming and gambling company Gauselmann to take a 33 percent stake and joint control of casino operator Spielbank Mainz (notified Sept. 7/ deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

— Investment company Bregal to acquire travel firm Trendtours Touristik (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

OCT 15

— U.S. pet food maker Mars Petcare to acquire European veterinary business Anicura (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15)

— Qatar Petroleum to acquire a 30 percent stake in two of Exxon Mobil’s affiliates in Argentina (notified Sept. 10/deadline Oct. 15/simplified)

OCT 16

— French equity firm PAI Partners to acquire board game publisher Asmodee (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)

— Japanese industrial gas supplier Taiyo Nippon Sanso to acquire U.S. industrial gas company Praxair’s European business (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

OCT 17

— Semiconductor company Broadcom to acquire technology company CA (notified Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)

— 3i Infrastructure and Danish pension company ATP to invest in telecoms operator Tampnet (notitied Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)

— Private equity company the Carlyle Group to acquire interest in U.S. broadcast services company NEP Group (notified Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)

OCT 18

— Morgan Stanley Infrastructure to acquire German rail logistics group VTG (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

OCT 19

— Italian and U.S.-based private equity firms the Carlyle Group and Investindustrial to acquire furniture maker B&B Italia and lighting companies Flos and Louis Poulsen (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

— German industrial gas company Messer Group and private equity group CVC to acquire certain assets from German chemical company Linde Group (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

— U.S. software company Microsoft Corp to buy privately held coding website GitHub Inc (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19)

— Walt Disney Co to buy the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19)

OCT 22

— U.S. computer and printer maker HP Inc to buy U.K.-based office equipment dealer Apogee Corp (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22)

— Private equity fund Lone Star to buy Spanish company CaixaBank’s real estate assets (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22)

— Shipping group CMA CGM to acquire shipping and logistics company Container Finance’s holdings in Multi-Link Terminals Ltd and CD Holding Oy (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22)

— U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc to acquire EU-based supplier Asco Industries NV (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22)

— German luxury carmakers Daimler and BMW to launch a car-sharing joint venture (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct. 22)

NOV 30

— Deutsche Telekom to acquire Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch unit and merge it with its Dutch business T-Mobile Nederland (notified May 2/deadline Nov. 30 after deadline suspension ended Aug. 6)

DEC 13

— Copper company KME, which is part of Intek Group , to acquire German peer MKM Mansfelder Kupfer and Messing GmbH (notified June 4/deadline Dec. 13)

DEC 18

— German company BASF to acquire Belgian chemicals company Solvay’s worldwide polyamide business (notified May 22/deadline Dec. 18)

JAN 3

— German copper products maker Wieland-Werke to acquire German copper smelter Aurubis’ flat rolled products unit Products Schwermetall (notified June 13/deadline Jan. 3)

JAN 8

— French aerospace and defence group Thales to acquire Franco-Dutch chipmaker Gemalto (notified June 18/deadline Jan. 8)

JAN 28

— Siemens and Alstom to merge their railway operations (notified June 8/deadline Jan. 28)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case. Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis)