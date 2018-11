EU mergers and takeovers (Nov 13)

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— German energy company E.ON and Clever to set up an electric vehicle charging station joint venture (approved Nov. 12)

NEW LISTINGS

— Japanese consumer electronics company Sharp Corporation to acquire TV manufacturer and distributor Skytec UMC ltd (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17/simplified)

— Portuguese CERF PL Resort, Unipessoal, Lda., controlled by Carlyle Europe Realty Fund, to acquire indrect ownership of Portuguese Penha Longa Resort which is managed by U.S. hotel chain Marriott International’s affiliate Luxury Hotels International Management Company (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

— New York sustainable waste and energy solutions business Covanta Holding Corporation and specialist in green infrastructure Green Investment Group Limited to acquire a stake in wholly-owned subsidiary of Brockwell Energy Limited, Earls Gate Energy Limited in Scotland, through a jointly controlled investment vehicle (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 14

— UK packaging business DS Smith to acquire Spanish corrugated packing provider Europac (notified Sept. 24/deadline extended to Nov. 14 from Oct. 29 after DS Smith offered concessions)

NOV 15

— KLIO to acquire German e-book subscription service Skoobe which is jointly owned by German publishing companies Bertelsmann and Holtzbrinck (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15 /simplified)

NOV 20

— Japanese Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to acquire Jersey biotechnology company Shire (notified Sept. 28/deadline extended from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20)

NOV 22

— Spanish automotive industry logistics services company Berge Automotive Logistics and Spanish logistic services company GEFCO Espana to acquire joint control of a newly-created Spanish special purpose vehicle to manage the finished vehicle logistic businesses and assets of both companies in Spain (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22)

NOV 23

— Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to acquire Indian peer Essar Steel India (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23/simplified)

— German building materials company Knauf International to acquire Armstrong World Industries’ modular suspended ceilings business in the EMEA and APAC region (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)

— International cable company Liberty Global and its Belgian subsidiary, Telenet to acquire Belgian publisher De Vijver Media (notified Oct. 3/deadline extended to Nov. 23 from Nov. 9 after the Belgian competition authority asked to take over the case)

NOV 26

— French public sector lender Caisse des Depots Group and Consignations (CDC), insurer Swiss Life and French rail company SNCF Group to acquire joint control of real estate company Fonciere Vesta, which is an SNCF subsidiary (notified Oct. 18/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)

NOV 27

— U.S. battery maker Energizer Holdings to acquire Spectrum Brands’ battery and portable lighting business (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27)

— German machinery and truck trading companies Fricke Holding and Jungheinrich to launch a joint venture in wholesale truck spare parts (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)

— Canadian Brookfield Asset Management to acquire through purchase of shares sole control of French real estate companies M Finance Capital and ECLA Paris Massy-Palaiseau Companies (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)

NOV 28

— Energy service provider GETEC Warme & Effizienz, managed by EQT Fund Management, to acquire 50.1 percent of heat, electricity, telecommunications and electromobility services company PionierWerk Hanau (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 28/simplified)

— Electronic and motor manufacturing company Nidec to acquire sole control of U.S. white goods maker Whirlpool Corp’s compressor subsidiary Embraco (notified Oct. 8/deadline extended to Nov. 28 from Nov. 14 after Nidec offered commitments)

NOV 29

— Steel company Aperam Alloys Germany, subsidiary of Aperam, to acquire Netherlands producer of materials from nickel and nickel alloy VDM Metals Holding (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)

— Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Canadian Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian QuadReal Property Group Limited Partnership and BREP Brazil Private Limited to acquire joint control of Brookfield Brazil Retail Fundo de Investimentos em Participacoes Multiestrategia (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)

— Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano Papel e Celulose to acquire Brazilian peer Fibria Celulose (notified Oct. 9/deadline extended to Nov. 29 from Nov. 15 after commitments submitted)

NOV 30

— Deutsche Telekom to acquire Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch unit and merge it with its Dutch business T-Mobile Nederland (notified May 2/deadline Nov. 30)

— U.S. food, snack and beverage corporation PepsiCo to acquire all outstanding shares of Israeli-based manufacturing company SodaStream International (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30)

DEC 3

— Banking, financial and insurance company Banca Generali and Danish investment bank Saxo Bank to set up a joint venture in Italian online trading and investment services (notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 3/simplified)

DEC 4

— U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group and UK property management company Tele-Finance Holdings Limited to acquire indirect joint control of certain business assets from UK railway infrastructure manager Network Rail Infrastructure Limited (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 4/simplified)

— Investment fund manager CVC Capital Partners to acquire pharmaceutical company Recordati (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 4)

— Dutch DP World Investments, part of United Arab Emirates global marine terminal operator DP World Group, to acquire Danish company Unifeeder, a portfolio company of Jersey private equity house Nordic Capital (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 04)

DEC 5

— U.S. investment management firm Centerbridge Partners to acquire sole control over UK-based General Healthcare Group (GHG) through the indirect acquisition of shares and the amendment of governance arrangements of GHG, making Hospital Topco Limited the parent company of GHG (notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)

DEC 10

— Swiss trading and purchasing company REHAU Verwaltungszentrale to take over MB Barter & Trading and its chemical trading subsidiaries (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)

— French tire manufacturer and distributor Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin to acquire sole control of Canadian tire and track manufacturer and distributor Camso Inc. and its subsidiaries (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10)

— Insurance provider Generali CEE, subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali, to acquire direct sole control over insurance and asset management company in Slovenia and Croatia, Adriatic Slovenica, Zavarovalna druzba and indirect control over its subsidiaries (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10)

— ECO-INVESTMENT, Holzindustrie Maresch and Mondi Steti to launch a joint venture to construct and operate a sawmill in the Czech Republic (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)

— The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Mexico asset portfolio manager Promotora del Desarrollo de America Latina to jointly acquire Mexico toll road concession owner Concesionaria Autopista Guadalajara-Tepic (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)

DEC 11

— Chemicals company Quaker Chemical Corp and Hinduja Group’s Houghton Internatioal to merge (notified Oct. 19/deadline extended from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11/concessions offered March 2)

— UK mobile telephony provider Vodafone to acquire U.S. Liberty Global’s telecommunications business in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Romania (notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/deadline extended to Dec. 11 after the German cartel office asked to review part of the deal)

— German chemicals company BASF SE and Solenis to combine their paper and water chemicals businesses, which will then be 49 percent owned by BASF and the rest by U.S. private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)

DEC 12

— U.S. pizza restaurant operator Pizza Hut to integrate with Italian peer TelePizza (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12)

DEC 13

— Copper company KME, which is part of Intek Group , to acquire German peer MKM Mansfelder Kupfer and Messing GmbH (notified June 4/deadline Dec. 13)

— Chinese electronic manufacturer Haier Group to acquire Italian domestic appliance manufacturer Candy S.p.A. (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13)

— French fund Meridiam Transition and French state-owned investment fund Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire joint control of a holding company with a biofuel project and another in biomass (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

DEC 14

— U.S. global supplier of driveline, sealing and thermal-management products Dana Incorporated to acquire Oerlikon’s drive systems business through the acquisition of GrazianoFairfield AG, a provider of gear, drive and shifting solutions for mobile vehicles and industrial equipment (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)

— European energy group MET Renewables to acquire joint control of Serbian wind farm project holder NIS Energowind together with the current shareholder, O Zone, a subsidiary of Serbian oil and energy company NIS (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)

JAN 8

— French aerospace and defence group Thales to acquire Franco-Dutch chipmaker Gemalto (notified June 18/deadline Jan. 8)

JAN 17

— German copper products maker Wieland-Werke to acquire German copper smelter Aurubis’ flat rolled products unit Products Schwermetall (notified June 13/deadline Jan. 17)

JAN 25

— German company BASF to acquire Belgian chemicals company Solvay’s worldwide polyamide business (notified May 22/deadline Jan. 25/cocnessions offered on Oct. 15)

JAN 28

— Siemens and Alstom to merge their railway operations (notified June 8/deadline Jan. 28)

MARCH 19

— Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel to set up a steel joint venture (notified Sept. 25/deadline March 19/in-depth investigation opened Oct. 30)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case. Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis)