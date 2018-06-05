EU mergers and takeovers (June 5)

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— Private equity firm Platinum Equity to acquire U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson’s blood glucose monitoring business LifeScan (approved June 4)

— U.S. tyre maker Goodyear and Japanese peer Bridgestone to acquire joint control of joint venture Tirehub, which will combine the U.S. tyre wholesale distribution businesses of both companies (approved June 4)

NEW LISTINGS

— Private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire British company ZPG, the owner of real estate website Zoopla (notified June 1/deadline July 6/simplified)

— Dutch offshore wind farm companies Otary, Eneco Wind Belgium and Belgian electricity utility Electrabel to set up a joint venture (notified June 1/deadline July 6)

— U.S. private equity firms Baring Asia Private Equity Fund and PAI Europe VI Funds to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based air cargo general sales and service agent WFC International (notified May 31/deadline July 5/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 12

— Deutsche Telekom to acquire Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch unit and merge it with its Dutch business T-Mobile Nederland (notified May 2/deadline June 12)

JUNE 13

— Private equity firm Rhone Capital LLC and founders of swimming pool equipment maker Fluidra to acquire joint control of the merged Fluidra and its peer Zodiac Holdco (notified May 3/deadline June 13)

JUNE 14

— U.S. real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson and French insurer Axa to set up a joint venture (notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)

JUNE 15

— Finnish utility Fortum to acquire a controlling stake in German peer Uniper from German energy company E.ON (notified May 7/deadline June 15)

— U.S. cable operator Comcast’s to acquire British pay-TV company Sky (notified May 7/deadline June 15)

JUNE 18

— Private equity firms HG Capital and TA Associates to acquire joint control of software company Access Group, which is now solely controlled by TA (notified May 8/deadline June 18/simplified)

JUNE 19

— Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and investment company Arjun Infrastructure Partners to acquire joint control of British services company South Staffordshire plc (notified May 14/deadline June 19/simplified)

— Canadian private equity firm Onex and U.S. investment fund Vista to acquire joint control of software company Severin Topco (notified May 14/deadline June 19/simplified)

— Oaktree Capital Group and Spanish real estate holding company Bitarte, which is a unit of Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell, to set up a joint venture (notified May 14/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 20

— Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners to jointly acquire British fibre network operator Cityfibre Infrastructure Holdings (notified May 15/deadline June 20/simplified)

— UK infrastructure management company AMP Capital and Spanish airport infrastructure management company Aena Internacional to jointly acquire Luton Airport (notified May 15/deadline June 20/simplified)

JUNE 25

— Chinese car parts maker Beijing Automotive Group’s subsidiary BHAP and Spanish peer Gestamp Automocion to set up a joint venture (notified May 18/deadline June 25/simplified)

— U.S. private equity firms HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners to acquire joint control of UK risk management services provider Professional Fee Protection Ltd (notified May 18/deadline June 25/simplified)

— T-Mobile Austria, which is a unit of German telecoms company Deutsche Telekom, to acquire UPC Austria, which is a subsidiary of cable operator UPC (notified May 18/deadline June 25)

JUNE 26

— U.S. asset manager Blackstone to acquire Spanish gaming company Cirsa (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— German company BASF to acquire Belgian chemicals company Solvay’s worldwide polyamide business (notified May 22/deadline June 26)

— Austrian construction company Strabag and German peer Max Boegl International to set up a joint venture (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— Private equity firm Permira to acquire tech software company Exclusive Group (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— German companies Thyssen Alfa and Max Aicher Recycling to acquire joint control of Noris Metallrecycling (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

— Private equity firm Permira to acquire Cisco System’s video software unit (notified Nat 23/deadline June 27/simplified)

— U.S. chemicals company Lyondellbasell Industries to acquire U.S. peer A. Schulman (notified May 23/deadline June 27)

— German travel group TUI to acquire Spain’s Hotelbeds Group’s destinations services business (notified May 23/deadline June 27/simplified)

JUNE 28

— French bank BNP Paribas to acquire ABN Amro Bank Luxembourg from Dutch bank ABN Amro (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

— Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to acquire joint control of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

JUNE 29

— Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire sole control of part of U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble’s OTC business in which it currently has a minority stake (notified May 25/deadline June 29)

JULY 2

— British bank HSBC and U.S. payment technology services provider Global Payments to set up a joint venture in Mexico (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

JULY 4

— French pension scheme and insurance services provider Malakoff Mederic and Finnish peer Ilmarinen to jointly acquire Luxembourg property developer Alto 1 S.a.r.l (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

— British drugmaker Phoenix Group to acquire Romanian pharmaceutical wholesaler Farmexim SA and Romanian pharmacy chain Help Net Farma (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

— U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners to acquire payments technology company Verifone Systems (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

JULY 12

— South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to JuLY 12 after the companies offered concessions)

AUG 9

— German industrial gases group Linde to merge with U.S. peer Praxair (notified Jan. 12/ deadline extended to Aug. 9)

SEPT 4

— iPhone maker Apple to acquire UK music streaming service Shazam (notified March 14/deadline extended to Sept. 4 from April 23 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)