EU mergers and takeovers (Dec 21)

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- French aerospace group Safran to acquire French seats maker Zodiac Aerospace (approved Dec. 21)

-- Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison’s container terminal operator Hutchison Ports Netherlands B.V. and Dutch stevedoring services provider TMA Holding to acquire joint control of Dutch logistics company TMA Logistics (approved Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ women’s health business (approved Dec. 21)

-- UK private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire French restaurant franchise operator Rossini Holding (approved Dec. 21/simplified)

-- German carrier Lufthansa to acquire some Air Berlin assets (approved Dec. 21)

NEW LISTINGS

- Spanish recycled paper company Saica to acquire control of French producer of corrugated paper and packaging, Emin Leydier (notified Nov. 20/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to May 15 from Dec. 20 after the European Commission opens an in-depth investigation)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 22

-- French petroleum product storage and distribution group Rubis Group and Phillips 66 to acquire joint control of Zeller & Cie (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

JAN 8

-- Japanese electronics parts maker Kyocera to acquire Japanese diecasting maker Ryobi’s power tool business (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)

JAN 9

-- Comsa Concesionanes S.L., Mirova Core Infrastructure and Dutch fund manager PGGM Infrastructure Funds to acquire joint control of Cedinsa Concessionaria (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 11

-- France’s La Poste, Italian insurer Generali and insurer Malakoff Mederic to acquire joint control of French concierge services provider EAP France (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

-- Asset management firm Aviva Investors, which is part of UK insurer Aviva, and French pension fund ERAFP to jointly acquire a shopping centre in Strasbourg, France (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

JAN 12

-- Private equity firm KKR and South Korean industrial company LS Mtron to jointly acquire South Korean car components maker LS Auto (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 12/simplified)

JAN 16

-- U.S. investment fund Starwood Capital Group and French hotel group Accor to jointly acquire a hotel in Budapest, Hungary (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 16/simplified)

-- French venture capital fund Mirova, which is a subsidiary of French bank BPCE’s Natixis Asset Management, and U.S. industrial group GE to jointly acquire two Spanish windfarms Idesamgar and Idesamgar I (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 16/simplified)

JAN 18

-- UK retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc, investment vehicle Balaiko Firaja Invest and food and non-food trader Sonae MC, which is controlled by Efanor Investimentos, to jointly acquire sports goods retailer JDSH Sprinter Holdings 2010 (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 18)

JAN 23

-- U.S. television network Discovery Communications to acquire U.S. peer Scripps Networks Interactive Inc (notified Dec. 8/deadline Jan. 23)

-- Property investment management company Jones Lang LaSalle and UK real estate investment fund Intu Properties to jointly acquire a shopping centre in Norwich, UK (notified Dec. 8/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 24

-- Chinese pork supplier WH Group subsidiary and U.S. meat producer Smithfield to acquire Polish meat company Pini Polonia (notified Nov. 27/deadline extended to Jan. 24 from Jan. 10/Polish competition authority asked to review the case Dec. 15)

-- CFC, which is part of Chinese conglomerate the CEFC Group and investment company Rockawy Capital to jointly acquire Czech holding company European Bridge Travel (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 24/simplified)

JAN 25

-- SHV Holdings, through its LPG sector specialist SHV Energy, to acquire full control of Liquigas, a joint venture of SHV and Brixia Finanziaria (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 25/simplified)

JAN 30

-- U.S. insulation and roofing company Owens Corning Finland to acquire financial services provider Parry 1 Holding (notified Dec. 15/deadline Jan. 30)

JAN 31

-- Madison Dearborn Partners Enter to acquire a portion of AmTrust Financial Services’ U.S. fee businesses

(notified Dec. 18/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)

-- Bunge to buy downstream edible oils and fats business Loders of Malaysia’s IOI.(notified Dec. 18/deadline Jan. 31/simplified)

FEB 1

-- Investment firm CD&R to take a 40 pct stake in D‘Ieteren’s windshield repair service Belron.

(notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 1/simplified)

-- Japan’s Mitsui & Co and Grupo Salvador to joinly buy Portuguese bus manufacturer Caetanobus.

(notified Dec 19/deadline Feb.1/simplified)

MARCH 5

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline March 5)

MARCH 8

-- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor to merge (notified Aug. 22/deadline March 8)

MARCH 15

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline March 15)

MARCH 19

-- U.S. specialty material company Celanese and private equity firm Blackstone to combine their cellulose acetate tow units under a new joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to March 19 from March 5)

APRIL 4

-- Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline extended to April 4 from March 23 after the companies asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)