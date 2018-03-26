EU mergers and takeovers (March 26)

BRUSSELS, March 26 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— U.S. software company IBM and Danish shipping company Maersk to set up a joint venture (approved March 23)

— Private equity firm Platinum Equity Group to acquire U.S. hotelier Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s European vacation rental business (approved March 23)

— Private equity firm KKE to acquire UK car parts maker Tekfor (approved March 23)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

APRIL 10

— Investment management firm 3I to acquire Dutch personal care products maker SITS Holding B.V. (notified March 1/deadline April 10/simplified)

— Australian investment bank Macquarie Group to acquire Danish telecoms company TDC (notified March 1/deadline April 10/simplified)

APRIL 11

— Apollo Capital Management and JSW Steel Limited to take joint control of Monnet Ispat Energy Limited (notified March 2/deadline April 11/simplified)

— Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire French leisure travel services providers Fram and Karavel (notified March 2/deadline April 11/simplified)

— French oil and gas major Total to acquire part of French gas and power group Engie’s liquified natural gas business (notified March 2/deadline April 11)

APRIL 12

— U.S. private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire Italian train operator Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A. (notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)

— Investment funds Prime Credit 3, Oxalis Holding and three individuals to acquire joint control of Phoenix Asset Management, which is now owned by the three individuals (notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)

APRIL 13

— PPF Group to acquire sole control of Czech transportation company Skoda Transportation and its subsidiaries rail vehicles research company VUKV, production facilities provider Jokiaura Kakkonen, holding company Satacoto, property services company Skoda Investment and repair services provider Bammer Trade (notified March 6/deadline April 13/simplified)

— Canadian asset management company Brookfield to acquire Spanish renewable energy company Saeta (notified March 6/deadline April 13/simplified)

— Insurer Sedgwick, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR, to acquire insurance services provider Cunningham Lindsey (notified March 6/deadline April 13)

APRIL 16

— U.S. conglomerate GE and Russia oil and natural gas producer Rosneft to set up a joint venture (notified March 7/deadline April 16/simplified)

— Germany’s BASF to acquire businesses from Bayer (notified March. 7/deadline April 16)

— Lenovo Group and Fujitsu to set up a joint venture whereby Lenovo acquires a majority stake in certain assets of Fujitsu’s PC business (notified March 7/deadline April 16)

— Strategic Value Partners to take control of polyurethane foam maker Vita Group (notified March. 7/deadline April 16/simplified)

APRIL 18

— Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Spanish bank BBVA’s real estate business (notified March 9/deadline April 18/simplified)

— U.S. auto parts retailer LKQ Corp to acquire German peer Stahlgruber (notified March 9/deadline April 18)

APRIL 19

— Private equity firms Cathay Pacific Private Equity and Equistone Partners Europe to jointly acquire German car parts maker E. Winkemann (notified March 12/deadline April 19/simplified)

— U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp to acquire avionics maker Rockwell Collins (notified March 12/deadline April 19)

APRIL 20

— French insurer Axa subsidiary Vendome Immobilier Commercial and French state-owned company Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) to jointly acquire various properties (notified March 13/deadline April 20/simplified)

APRIL 23

— iPhone maker Apple to acquire UK music streaming service Shazam (notified March 14/deadline April 23)

— U.S. investment company TA Associates and French investment bank Rothschild to jointly acquire British software company Datix (notified March 14/deadline April 23/simplified)

APRIL 24

— Scottish investment company Standardlifeaberdeen, UK oil and gas investment company Neptune and Danish insurer PensionDanmark to acquire joint control of natural gas transport company NGT (notified March 15/deadline April 24/simplified)

APRIL 26

— Kerry Group to acquire Dutch protein plant products maker Proparent (notified March 19/deadline April 26/simplified)

APRIL 30

— UK measuring instruments maker Spectris and Australian investment bank Macquarie Group to set up an Australian joint control Soundwave Holdings (notified March 21/deadline April 30/simplified)

MAY 4

—- U.S. wheel parts supplier Accuride, which is controlled by private equity firm Crestview L.L.C., to acquire German peer Metro Wheels (notified March 12/deadline extended to May 4 from April 19 after Accuride submitted concessions)

MAY 23

— Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline extended to May 23 after ArcelorMittal offered concessions)

JUNE 7

— South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to June 7)

AUG 9

— German industrial gases group Linde to merge with U.S. peer Praxair (notified Jan. 12/ deadline extended to Aug. 9)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved.