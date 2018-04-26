EU mergers and takeovers (April 26)

(Adds approved mergers)

BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— Belgian metals company Viohalco and Belgian holding company Koramic to set up a joint venture (approved April 25)

NEW LISTINGS

— UK private equity group 3i Group Plc to acquire a 35 percent stake in ferry operator Scandlines after selling the company to infrastructure funds First State Investments and Hermes Investment Management (notified April 25/deadline June 6/simplified)

— Japanese electronics company Alps Electric Co to acquire Japanese car infotainment systems maker Alpine Electronics (notified April 25/deadline June 6/simplified)

— Canadian pension fund OTPP and asset management company Carlyle Group to jointly acquire French campsite operator European Camping Group, which is now solely controlled by Carlyle Group (notified April 24/deadline June 5/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

APRIL 30

— Germany’s BASF to acquire businesses from Bayer (notified March 7/deadline extended to April 30 from April 16 after BASF offered concessions)

MAY 3

— U.S. auto parts retailer LKQ Corp to acquire German peer Stahlgruber (notified March 9/deadline extended to May 3 from April 18 after the German national competition authority requested to take over the case)

MAY 4

— U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp to acquire avionics maker Rockwell Collins (notified March 12/deadline extended to May 4 from April 19 after UTC offered concessions)

— U.S. wheel parts supplier Accuride, which is controlled by private equity firm Crestview L.L.C., to acquire German peer Metro Wheels (notified March 12/deadline extended to May 4 from April 19 after Accuride submitted concessions)

MAY 8

— Italian cable company Prysmian to acquire U.S. peer General Cable (notified March 28/deadline May 8)

MAY 14

— Swiss logistics company Panalpina and Dutch Flower Group to acquire joint control of Panalpina’s Dutch perishables business (notified April 3/deadline May 14/simplified)

— German rolling stock and train financing company Mitsui Rail Capital Europe GmBH and Germany’s Siemens to set up a joint venture (notified April 3/deadline May 14/simplified)

MAY 15

— U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified April 4/deadline May 15)

MAY 23

— Apollo Capital Management to acquire Cyprus Cooperative Bank (notified April 11/deadline May 23/simplified)

— British paper company Mondi to acquire Finnish corrugated case materials maker Powerflute (notified April 11/deadline May 23)

— Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline extended to May 23 after ArcelorMittal offered concessions)

MAY 25

— Global asset manager The Carlyle Group to acquire Accolade Wines Holdings Australia and Accolade Wines Holdings Europe (notified April 13/deadline May 25/simplified)

MAY 28

— U.S coatings maker Axalta Coating Systems to acquire wire enamel manufacturer IVA’s European and Chinese operations (notified April 16/deadline May 28)

— U.S. agricultural merchant Archer Daniels Midland and agricultural trading house Cargill to set up a joint venture in Egypt (notified April 16/deadline May 28/simplified)

MAY 29

— Asset management firms Avenue Capital, Pemberton and private equity firm Permira to jointly acquire luggage bags maker Delsey (notified April 17/deadline May 29/simplified)

MAY 30

— Global asset management company Carlyle and U.S. investment company TA Associates to jointly acquire sales marketing company Discoverorg which is now solely controlled by TA Associates (notified April 18/deadline May 30/simplified)

MAY 31

— Swedish bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) to acquire lamp maker Aura Light International AB (notified April 19/deadline May 31/simplified)

— Private equity firm Advent International to acquire British electronics and technnology company Laird (notified April 19/deadline May 31/simplified)

JUNE 1

— Swiss engineering company ABB to acquire General Electric’s industrial solutions business (notified April 20/deadline June 1)

JUNE 4

— Japanese chemicals company Kuraray, Thai petrochemicals group PTT Global Chemical Public Company and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (notified April 23/deadline June 4/simplified)

JUNE 5

— French prepaid meal voucher and card provider Edenred to increase its stake in fuel cards issuer UTA (notified April 24/deadline June 5/simplified)

JUNE 21

— South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to June 21 from June 7)

AUG 9

— German industrial gases group Linde to merge with U.S. peer Praxair (notified Jan. 12/ deadline extended to Aug. 9)

SEPT 4

— iPhone maker Apple to acquire UK music streaming service Shazam (notified March 14/deadline extended to Sept. 4 from April 23 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)