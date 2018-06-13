EU mergers and takeovers (June 13)

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

— Chinese car parts maker Beijing Automotive Group’s subsidiary BHAP and Spanish peer Gestamp Automocion to set up a joint venture (approved June 12)

— U.S. private equity firms HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners to acquire joint control of UK risk management services provider Professional Fee Protection Ltd (approved June 12)

— Oaktree Capital Group and Spanish real estate holding company Bitarte, which is a unit of Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell, to set up a joint venture (approved June 8)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 15

— Finnish utility Fortum to acquire a controlling stake in German peer Uniper from German energy company E.ON (notified May 7/deadline June 15)

— U.S. cable operator Comcast’s to acquire British pay-TV company Sky (notified May 7/deadline June 15)

JUNE 19

— Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and investment company Arjun Infrastructure Partners to acquire joint control of British services company South Staffordshire plc (notified May 14/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 25

— T-Mobile Austria, which is a unit of German telecoms company Deutsche Telekom, to acquire UPC Austria, which is a subsidiary of cable operator UPC (notified May 18/deadline June 25)

JUNE 26

— U.S. asset manager Blackstone to acquire Spanish gaming company Cirsa (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— German company BASF to acquire Belgian chemicals company Solvay’s worldwide polyamide business (notified May 22/deadline June 26)

— Austrian construction company Strabag and German peer Max Boegl International to set up a joint venture (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— Private equity firm Permira to acquire tech software company Exclusive Group (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

— German companies Thyssen Alfa and Max Aicher Recycling to acquire joint control of Noris Metallrecycling (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

— Private equity firm Rhone Capital LLC and founders of swimming pool equipment maker Fluidra to acquire joint control of the merged Fluidra and its peer Zodiac Holdco (notified May 3/deadline extended to June 27 from June 13 after the companies offered concessions)

— Private equity firm Permira to acquire Cisco System’s video software unit (notified Nat 23/deadline June 27/simplified)

— U.S. chemicals company Lyondellbasell Industries to acquire U.S. peer A. Schulman (notified May 23/deadline June 27)

— German travel group TUI to acquire Spain’s Hotelbeds Group’s destinations services business (notified May 23/deadline June 27/simplified)

JUNE 28

— French bank BNP Paribas to acquire ABN Amro Bank Luxembourg from Dutch bank ABN Amro (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

— Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to acquire joint control of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

JUNE 29

— Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire sole control of part of U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble’s OTC business in which it currently has a minority stake (notified May 25/deadline June 29)

JULY 2

— British bank HSBC and U.S. payment technology services provider Global Payments to set up a joint venture in Mexico (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

JULY 4

— French pension scheme and insurance services provider Malakoff Mederic and Finnish peer Ilmarinen to jointly acquire Luxembourg property developer Alto 1 S.a.r.l (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

— British drugmaker Phoenix Group to acquire Romanian pharmaceutical wholesaler Farmexim SA and Romanian pharmacy chain Help Net Farma (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

— U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners to acquire payments technology company Verifone Systems (notified May 30/deadline July 4/simplified)

JULY 5

— U.S. private equity firms Baring Asia Private Equity Fund and PAI Europe VI Funds to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based air cargo general sales and service agent WFC International (notified May 31/deadline July 5/simplified)

JULY 6

— Italian motorway operator Atlantia and German builder ACS Hochtief to jointly acquire Spanish construction company Abertis Infraestructuras (notified June 1/deadline July 6)

— Private equity firm Silver Lake to acquire British company ZPG, the owner of real estate website Zoopla (notified June 1/deadline July 6/simplified)

— Dutch offshore wind farm companies Otary, Eneco Wind Belgium and Belgian electricity utility Electrabel to set up a joint venture (notified June 1/deadline July 6)

JULY 9

— Copper company KME, which is part of Intek Group, to acquire German peer MKM Mansfelder Kupfer and Messing GmbH (notified June 4/deadline July 9)

JULY 10

— Chinese private equity firm China Jianyin Investment Limited and investment company Tamar Alliance Health Limited to jointly acquire Australian healthcare company Australia Nature’s Care Biotech (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

— U.S. planemaker Boeing and French aerospace company Safran to set up a joint venture to make and service aircraft auxiliary power units (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

JULY 11

— British investment company Intermediate Capital Group to acquire German fire extinguisher maker Minimax Viking (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)

JULY 12

— French energy company Total directo acquire French power utility Direct Energie (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)

— Private equity firm Partners Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to have joint control of U.S.software company GlobalLogic which is now jointly controlled by CPPIB and private equity firm Apax Partners (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)

— Irish carrier Ryanair to acquire Austrian peer Laudamotion (notified June 7/deadline July 12)

— South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to JuLY 12 after the companies offered concessions)

JULY 13

— Private equity firm Advent International to acquire generics drugmaker Zentiva from French healthcare group Sanofi (notified June 8/deadline July 13/simplified)

— Italian company Snam to acquire Greek gas grid operator DESFA (notified June 8/July 13/simplified)

— Siemens and Alstom to merge their railway operations (notified June 8/deadline July 13)

JULY 16

— U.S. private equity firms HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners to acquire joint control of British healthcare provider Heath and Protection Solutions Ltd (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

— Private equity firm Apollo Management to acquire Belgian insurer Generali Belgium (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

— Irish fresh food producer Total Produce to acquire a 45-percent stake in U.S. peer Dole Food Company (notified June 11/deadline July 16)

AUG 9

— German industrial gases group Linde to merge with U.S. peer Praxair (notified Jan. 12/ deadline extended to Aug. 9)

SEPT 4

— iPhone maker Apple to acquire UK music streaming service Shazam (notified March 14/deadline extended to Sept. 4 from April 23 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

OCT 17

— Deutsche Telekom to acquire Swedish peer Tele2’s Dutch unit and merge it with its Dutch business T-Mobile Nederland (notified May 2/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from June 12 after the European Commission opens an in-depth investigation)

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)