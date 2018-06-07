FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU banks watchdog probes Malta agency over anti-money laundering at Pilatus bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority said it has opened a formal investigation into Malta’s Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) over how it enforced anti-money laundering rules at Pilatus bank.

EBA Chair Andrea Enria said in a letter to the European Union’s executive European Commission that he has decided to open a formal “breach of union law” investigation in relation to FIAU, the Maltese anti-money laundering watchdog over its handling of Pilatus bank.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
