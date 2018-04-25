Euronext publishes first commodities Commitment of Traders (COT)

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Wednesday it had launched reports on investors’ trading positions in commodity derivatives to comply with new European Union regulations.

The exchange operator had postponed the launch of the weekly commitments of traders (COT) reports several times this year, citing the need to check the data being submitted by market participants.

The reports will be published on Euronext’s website on a weekly basis on Wednesdays, it said in a statement.

COT data, already a feature of U.S. commodity markets, gives a clearer picture of trading activity by providing information on who has been buying and selling which products. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Alexander Smith)