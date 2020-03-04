Financial investors cut Euronext wheat longs after 10-wk expansion

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) -

* Financial investors reduced their long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Feb. 28, ending 10 consecutive weeks of gains, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

* Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 70,190 contracts from 97,515 a week earlier, the data showed.

* Euronext wheat prices have fallen over the last week, partly due to market concerns over a coronavirus outbreak.

* Commercial participants’ net short position fell to 76,100 contracts from 104,073 a week earlier.

* Commercials accounted for 73.6% of the open interest, while non-commercial categories represented 20.4% of open interest.

* The report covered 94% of open interest in wheat derivatives, compared with 95% the prior week.

* To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers rapeseed, rapeseed meal and maize futures: here (Reporting by Forrest Crellin.