Financials
July 24, 2019 / 3:41 PM / in an hour

Financial investors cut long position in Euronext wheat

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to July 19, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

* Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 17,337 contracts from 21,158 a week earlier, the data showed.

* Commercial participants raised their net short position to 12,680 contracts from 11,429 a week earlier.

* Commercials accounted for 77% of the open interest, while non-commercial categories represented 16% of open interest.

* The report covered 93% of open interest in wheat derivatives, stable on the previous week.

* To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers rapeseed, rapeseed meal and maize futures: here

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below