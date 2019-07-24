Financial investors cut long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to July 19, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

* Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 17,337 contracts from 21,158 a week earlier, the data showed.

* Commercial participants raised their net short position to 12,680 contracts from 11,429 a week earlier.

* Commercials accounted for 77% of the open interest, while non-commercial categories represented 16% of open interest.

* The report covered 93% of open interest in wheat derivatives, stable on the previous week.

* To access Euronext's position data for commodity trading, which also covers rapeseed, rapeseed meal and maize futures: here